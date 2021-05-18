Bills’ Dion Dawkins sends couple wedding day surprise

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Brian and Megan Ziolkowski have been cheering for the Bills since they could open their mouth and sing the shout song.

“I think we’ve both been Bills fans since birth. Megan took me to my first game,” Brian said.

So when they decided to tie the knot last August they knew they wanted to do something to include the team they love almost as much as each other.

“Dion was reaching out to fans and doing lives so we thought that would be super cool as we began to start thinking about a Bill’s wedding,” Megan said.

She reached out to Offensive Lineman Dion Dawkins during one of his Instagram lives and asked him if he would officiate their wedding. He didn’t hesitate to say yes.

“You can always do something so small to help someone’s life or even if it’s big , I’m all for it,” Dawkins said.

With COVID restrictions in place by the time the big day came, Dawkins wasn’t able to officiate the wedding but he still found a way to show up and make their day special. He sent in a personalized video for the bride and groom, an autographed helmet and gave them a facetime call after the ceremony.

“Being able to incorporate that into our love story and have a Bills player helped to bring that all together and really meant a lot to both of us

Dawkins says he was honored to be a part of their journey and do his part in spreading the Buffalo Love.

“Buffalo truly loves their athletes and they love people in general. The message to everybody new to come into Buffalo as an athlete is you really never know where Buffalo is going to take you.”

#BUFFALUV: Bills Offensive Lineman @DDawkins66 talks his love for the #queencity and how he made a Buffalo couples wedding wishes come true! I'll have the full story later on @news4buffalo ! #gobills ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/tQiejQETKZ — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) May 18, 2021