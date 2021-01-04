Bills fan calls on Buffalo to name a street for Josh Allen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Jared Peel, a Buffalo native now living in Houston, is a big fan of the Bills and he’s calling on the Queen City to show some love to our QuarterBack.

“He just plays with a lot of heart and he’s brought the Bills Mafia and the entire community so much happiness in a short period of time,” Peel said

That’s why Peel started a petition to name a street in Buffalo after the first player in NFL history with at least 4,500 passing yards, 35 touchdown passes, and five rushing touchdowns in a single season, Josh Allen.

“Josh Allen’s having an MVP season this year, and it’s not just about his accolades on the field, it’s also what he’s doing off the field.”

Peel says he’s been a die-hard Bills fan since age 12, even sporting a Bills Mafia tattoo that takes up a large portion of his upper arm. For those that say it’s too early to award such an honor to the QB, Peel says to check his resume.

“He hasn’t won a playoff game yet and he obviously hasn’t won a Superbowl, but he is our franchise leader in touchdowns, he set the passing yards record as well so he’s breaking records.”

The petition, which originally set to change Allen Street to Josh Allen Street, is now close to 2,000 signatures. Peel says changing Allen Street would be difficult due to its historical connections but he has another street in mind to honor the player.

“One of them that we’re looking at is Goodrich Street, which is right outside Oishei Children’s Hospital, in a way to honor him and his grandmother Patricia .”

