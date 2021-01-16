Bills fans head to stadium for second home playoff game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– We heard a lot last week about how much energy and noise fans brought to the stadium, and Saturday they said they can bring all that back to tonight’s game !

Once again, 6,700 fans are being allowed inside and News 4 caught up with a few of them who were waiting to go inside.

We also spoke with A pair of Bills fans from Rochester who say they bought tickets to this playoff game thanks to a friend of theirs who passed up their season tickets.

“Just to see all the players for the first time this season. To see Diggs. It’s like a whole new team this year,” said Brennan Glorioso.

There is still no tailgating allowed at Bills Stadium and fans need to social distance and wear a face mask.

Sarah Minkewicz is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019.

