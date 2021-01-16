ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– We heard a lot last week about how much energy and noise fans brought to the stadium, and Saturday they said they can bring all that back to tonight’s game !
Once again, 6,700 fans are being allowed inside and News 4 caught up with a few of them who were waiting to go inside.
We also spoke with A pair of Bills fans from Rochester who say they bought tickets to this playoff game thanks to a friend of theirs who passed up their season tickets.
“Just to see all the players for the first time this season. To see Diggs. It’s like a whole new team this year,” said Brennan Glorioso.
There is still no tailgating allowed at Bills Stadium and fans need to social distance and wear a face mask.
Sarah Minkewicz is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.
LATEST:
- Bills fans head to stadium for second home playoff game
- Police arrest man trying to enter D.C. security checkpoint with loaded gun, fake inauguration credentials
- Buffalo Postgame Live: Ravens vs. Bills
- 99 Brick Oven Bar and Grille reopens just in time for Bills Playoff game
- President-elect Biden announces picks for science team as security tightens ahead of inauguration