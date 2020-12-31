Bills head coach Sean McDermott reacts to news of fans being allowed in stands at Bills Stadium

(WIVB) – Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the press Thursday about fans being allowed in the stands at Bills Stadium.

A limited number of people will be allowed to watch the first playoff game in Orchard Park in 25 years.

Coach McDermott says months of planning has gone into making the decision.

McDermott says the Bills have been trying to get fans into the stands all year.

He said it will feel rewarding to have them there for the first playoff game.

“I think it’s exciting news,” McDermott said. “It’s certainly always good to have our fans being able to watch us play in person and I understand it’s just a small amount so I can empathize with the fans that aren’t going to be able to see us.”