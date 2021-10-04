Bills’ Isaiah McKenzie launches new podcast

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) – People at Mister’s Restaurant and Bowling Alley in East Aurora got to see Isaiah McKenzie speak his mind Monday night.

The Bills wide receiver launched a new podcast which is filmed at the popular spot on Main Street.

The podcast is called “The Isaiah McKenzie show.”

McKenzie talks about the Bills, current events, and whatever else is on his mind.

“I’m 26 now, so I’ve got a lot of years under my belt,” McKenzie said. “I’ve got a lot of memories under my belt and I’m going to share. A lot of football under my belt that I’m going to share with the fans. It’s going to be fun.”

There will be ten episodes of the Isaiah McKenzie show.

You can go to the next recording at Mister’s Restaurant on Monday, Oct. 25.