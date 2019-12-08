Bills lose, but three adoptable dogs win because of the game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Not much will heal the heart after the Bills’ disappointing loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at New Era Field. But here’s something that may help ease that pain… at least a little bit. Three adoptable dogs are now given a better shot at finding a loving family, thanks to Stephen Hauschka’s perfect performance in Orchard Park.

During the 2019/20 season, Hauschka and his wife, Lindsey, partnered up with the SPCA Serving Erie County. The couple vowed to pay for the adoption fees for a dog, every time the Bills kicker gets a field goal at New Era Field. And on Sunday, he hit three.

After his first field goal Sunday, Lindsey tweeted that she and her husband paid all the fees for ‘Freedom,’ an 8-year-old terrier/American pitbull/boxer mix.

But that wasn’t all. The kicker would continue to sail in a 47-yard and a 48-yard field goal, which meant the fees for two more dogs were going to get paid for: Thor and Emerson.

Thor is an 8-year-old terrier/pitbull/boxer mix. Emerson is a two-year-old shepard mix.

Bills Mafia is sad today. But dogs always help make things better. Right?

According to the Bills organization, the couple has two dogs of their own. They’ve now paid for the adoption fees for more than 10 dogs this season. To learn more about the ‘Hauschpups” program, click here.