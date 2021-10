Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills are topping ESPN’s power rankings this week.

The weekly ranking moves the Bills from the number three spot to the number one spot.

ESPN says what got the team to the top spot is their defensive dominance against the Texans.

Plus – an impressive statistic – ESPN says the Bills are the fifth team in the past 20 years to have a +80 or better scoring margin through the first four games of the season.