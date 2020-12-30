Bills Zack Moss teams up with 26 Shirts to help Lackawanna Life Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Bills Running Back Zack Moss is teaming up with 26-Shirts to raise money for the new Lackawanna Life Center, which will include housing, medical facilities, and a fitness center.



Eight dollars from each shirt sold will go towards the center, run by Pastor Keith Mobley. Both Moss and Mobley say this facility will mean a lot to the Lackawanna community.



“I’m from the inner city and I know the struggle and things like that. And I always wanted to give back no matter where I was,” Moss said.



“As we minister in this community -we didn’t want to minister and not be effective. And this center is a way to touch the lives we come in contact with,” Mobley commented.



Pastor Mobley says this project has been in the works for five years. He’s expecting to break ground on the nine million dollar project in the Spring.



If you’d like to buy a moss-mode t-shirt, click here. Shirts are only on sale until January 10.

