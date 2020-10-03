Bishop-Timon reflects on passing of alumnus Steve Barnes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Bishop Timon- St. Jude High School released a statement Saturday sending condolences to the family of alumnus Stephen Barnes.

Barnes, along with his niece Elizabeth, died Friday in a plane crash in Genesee County.

Barnes Senior Class Picture (Courtesy: Bishop Timon)

“The Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School community mourns the tragic passing of our fellow alumnus Stephen Barnes and his niece Elizabeth Barnes, the daughter of Richard Barnes, who also is an alumnus of our school. Steve Barnes was a tremendous supporter of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School. He personified the spirit of a Timon man through his generosity and commitment to community, not only to our beloved school but groups and organizations across Western New York. Fortes in Fide, which means strong in faith, is the motto of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School. It has and remains the embodiment of our foundation as an institution of Franciscan education for generations. Despite these extremely troubling and uncertain times, may we stay strong in faith and keep Steve and Elizabeth and their families in our thoughts and prayers.”

The NTSB says it will not travel to Corfu to investigate the scene of the plane crash that killed the prominent attorney and his niece.

Investigators will gather information from a variety of sources and a preliminary report will be issued in the next few weeks.

