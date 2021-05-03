Blue Table Chocolates brings edible shoes to life for Mother’s Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Each season brings something new at Blue Table Chocolates in Buffalo. For Easter, there were chocolate eggs, chicks, and bunnies and for Mother’s Day, there are chocolate high heels.

Production manager, Renee Kopera, and owner, Ben Johnson are the brains behind the business which has also created novelties like breakable chocolate hearts for Valentine’s Day. Currently, among other things, they’re also in the process of making chocolate loafers for Father’s Day.

Renee didn’t slack when it came to fashion and design either, citing inspirational women like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Michelle Obama, and even her own mother as the forces behind her ideas.

To secure one of these delicious shoes for mom’s special day or to see what else they have to offer, visit their website at bluetablechocolates.com.