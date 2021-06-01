Boat launch at Buffalo Harbor State Park closed for air show weekend

The Thunder on the Niagara is now the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront, the airshow has moved venues this summer and now accommodations are being made to fit the crowd.

The state parks department is not hosting the event, but they did modify some of their services to accommodate the large crowds that are expected.

Some of the changes include: The boat launch and the car top boat launch will be closed from June 17 at dusk through June 20th. Folks who want to park and watch the show the fee is $20. No campers or RVs will be allowed.

Other changes include the north entrance of the park will be open only to Charlie’s Boatyard customers and slip holders with a valid parking pass. The restaurant customers will have to purchase a $40 food voucher.