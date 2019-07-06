Boy praised for tying shoe of Honor Guard member during Texas Fourth of July parade

by: Lucia I. Suarez SangPosted: Jul 6, 2019 / 02:47 PM CDT / Updated: Jul 6, 2019 / 02:47 PM CDT

ARLINGTON, Tx. (FOX) — A North Texas boy is being praised online after he stepped into the Arlington Fourth of July parade and tied the shoe of an Honor Guard member.

The boy – identified by police as “Josh” – ran out at the start of the parade after he noticed one of the Honor Guard members holding the American flag had his shoe untied.

Without any hesitation, Josh ran into the parade, kneeled down and made sure the loose laces wouldn’t trip up the guard during the march.

Wendy Smith snapped the photo at the parade and shared it on Facebook, saying: “We need more of his type in the world.”

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson also shared Smith’s photo of the moment on Twitter, praising Josh for his quick action.