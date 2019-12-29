BPD: Four people shot on porch in Riverside, one man left with serious injuries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were hurt in an overnight shooting in Riverside. This is according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

The incident happened just before 1:10 a.m. on Sunday morning. It happened on the first block of Henrietta Avenue, near the corner of Esser Avenue.

Police said four people were shot when they were outside on a porch, on Henrietta Avenue. One man was left with very serious injuries.

Police crews were on scene for hours after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.