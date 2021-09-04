BPO and Red Cross will present a 9/11 tribute at Kleinhans

(WIVB) – As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks gets closer, the Red Cross and Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra are teaming up to honor the lives lost that day.

On Saturday morning, volunteers set up nearly 3,000 memorial flags. Each one represents a person killed in the attacks.

The tribute is typically placed outside the Red Cross’ headquarters on Delaware Avenue.

This year, it’s in front of Kleinhans Music Hall to coincide with a special memorial concert being put on by the BPO.

“It really was life changing and life alternating,” Jay Bonafede, Communications Director for the Red Cross, said. “It changed the way we communicated, it changed the way the country really came together, and I think its really important we remember what happened that day and we don’t take for granted what we have here.”

The concert will be 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11.

Tickets are general admission and select-your-own-price, with a suggested ask of $40 per person. Proceeds from ticket sales will support the Western New York Families of September 11 Memorial.