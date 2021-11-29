BPS superintendent: District’s COVID testing service will no longer provide testing in schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Public School District’s in-school COVID-19 testing provider will no longer offer testing to the district, BPS superintendent Kriner Cash said in a letter Monday.

“We learned today that Affinity Empowering, our in-school Covid testing provider, would be ceasing

operations effective immediately,” Cash writes. “An email, sent by Affinity’s parent company, Clinical Enterprise, Inc., to our principals late in the evening of November 26th, informed them of the change. As superintendent, I still have not received any such notification, verbally or in writing from Affinity or the ECDOH.”

Cash added that Affinity has been managing in-school testing for the district since September when the schools returned to in-person learning five days a week.

The company was recommended by the Erie County Department of Health and paid for by the federal government, Cash added.

The district’s medical advisory team is reviewing the development with staff and expects to find an alternative to Affinity. In the meantime, the district’s main strategy is to get consent to vaccinate more students aged five to 18 each week.

Cash adds that he has requested Gov. Hochul’s office and local health officials to provide the district directly with 50,000 doses of the vaccine.

“We have the facilities, the pediatricians, the school nurses, the cleaning staff, the transportation systems, the communications systems, the security teams, and the necessary refrigeration to get the job done effectively,” Cash writes. “Provide us 50,000 vaccines directly to start, and we will get the first dose done in two weeks, and we can continue the sequence from there. This is a critical issue, and we are at a critical juncture.”

