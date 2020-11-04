Bradford mother and daughter credit genetic testing and cancer diagnosis for keeping them alive

Genetic testing for cancer has drastically evolved over the past decade.

It’s opened doors to an array of information that wasn’t available in the past and it’s helped to make those hard to detect cancers, like ovarian, more predictable.

Angela and Ashley Eschrich are like many mothers and daughters.

They’re two peas in a pod.

“My mom is my best friend. She always has been. I’m an only child. She raised me as a single parent for so many years,” said Ashley Eshrich.

Growing up in Bradford, Pennsylvania — they’re lived a simple, yet memorable life.

Where you find one, you’ll find the other.

But they never thought their strong bond would take them all the way to the operating table.

“It was December 28th, 2018” said Angela Eshrich.

That day, the two will never forget.

Ashley vividly remembers when her mother was diagnosed with cancer.

“Oh it was devastating. I remember my uncle going down, we both went with her to the appointment. When we were sitting there, we just knew. We knew,” explained Ashley.

Angela was in for the battle of her life… stage 4 ovarian cancer.

“First thing I said was I just want it out of me… whatever I can do to get it out. I was a little numb to the whole thing,” said Angela.

Ovarian cancer is known as a silent killer because there are typical little to no symptoms.

However, leading up to her diagnosis, Angela had a nagging back ache.

“For like 3 months some days I was literally sleeping on ice,” said Angela.

She wound-up at the OB/GYN to check for something she thought was a breast lump and brought up that back ache.

The doctor suggested a cat scan to check her ovaries.

She had a hysterectomy in the 90’s but the doctors left her ovaries because removing them would’ve sent her into menopause at a young age.

Almost immediately, Angela began treatment and had surgery at Roswell Park.

“I had four chemos and then Dr. Fredric set me up to have my surgery. My one ovary was the size of a grapefruit, the other was the size of an orange… and that was after de-bulking,” said Angela.

During her cancer journey, she also underwent genetic testing.

Angela found out, she’s a carrier of the BRCA-2 gene.

People who carry this gene are at a higher risk for breast and ovarian cancer.

“My dad’s mom, my dad’s sister, I have a cousin that passed away a week before I started chemo — all had stomach cancer. Ovarian cancer is very hard to catch early. If not caught early it moves right to your stomach,” explained Angela.

That was enough for Ashley to get a genetic test, too.

She says waiting for the call from the genetics doctor was the longest 2 weeks of her life.

“Once I found out I had it, it was like a catch-22. You have this gene so inevitably you’re going to have cancer pretty much. Or, I looked at it, and I told my mom — it’s a blessing in disguise,” said Ashley.

Katherine Clayback was the Eschrich’s genetic counselor at Roswell Park.

She says 5% to 10% of people carry a genetic mutation that could cause cancer and the screening for those genes has drastically evolved over time.

“If we find an underlying genetic cause for breast and ovarian cancer, most of the time it really is one of those BRCA genes. But I think that’s been one of the bigger changes in genetic testing, we’re now doing testing through panels. That means we’re just going to look at more than one gene at a time,” explained Clayback.

Through screening, Ashley learned she has an 84% chance of developing breast cancer.

“I was devastated when I knew she did. I apologized to my daughter but she said, you don’t have to apologize… it’s going to save me grief down the road, which is true,” said Angela.

The way Ashley looks at it… her mother’s diagnosis likely saved her life.

She’s now 36 and is taking a proactive approach.

“Watching my mom go through everything she did after finding out she has cancer, I don’t want to go through that myself,” said Ashley.

She plans to have a double mastectomy and full hysterectomy by the time she’s 40.

“I’ll have that done hopefully while mom is still around and I’ll have her to support me just like I was there for her,” said Ashley.

Her mother’s journey was grueling, but it has a happy ending.

“I’m in remission, hallelujah,” said Angela during a video while ringing the victory bell.

The two women encourage everyone with a family history of cancer or any type of gene mutation to undergo genetic testing.

They agree, knowledge is power… no matter how scary those results may be.

Melanie Orlins is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.