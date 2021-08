BRANT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man from Brant accused of killing a woman was back before a judge on Monday.

Keith Renaldo, Jr. is charged with second-degree murder after authorities say he shot to death 45-year-old Gina Baca of Angola.

Her body was found in a wooded area off Route 438 in July. Baca had been reported missing several days earlier.

Renaldo is being held without bail.