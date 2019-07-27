State Troopers investigating skydiving death in Wyoming County

TOWN OF PERRY, N.Y. (WIVB)– New York State Police are investigating a skydiving death in the Town of Perry, about a half mile off of Soper Road.

A spokesperson for the state police confirms it happened around 12:04 p.m. Saturday, during a solo skydiving jump that departed from the Perry-Warsaw Airport .

Officials say the initial investigation shows a parachute got tangled within itself after deployment and the individual fell in a cornfield.

The FAA is assisting with the investigation and sent the following statement to News 4.

” The FAA’s role is limited to inspecting the parachute rigging. We do not determine the cause of the accident unless it would involve the rigging.”

We will update this article as more information becomes available .