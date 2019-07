The victims of the fatal crash in Allegany County that killed four Dansville teenagers have been identified as three Dansville High School students: 16-year-old Rebecca L. Earner, 16-year-old Ambra E. Eddleton, 14-year-old Justin D. Carpenter and 14-year-old Krystin L. Wolfanger.

The accident took place around 4:30 a.m. on July 27th on County road 13C in the town of Burns is under investigation.