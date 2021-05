TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Located directly next to the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome, Brighton Batting Cages, and Driving Range offers the chance for families to get out and play!

For less than seven dollars, visitors can enjoy time at the batting cages, or practice their swing on the green. Pricing is also available for baseball and softball teams looking for a location to work together.

