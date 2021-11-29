Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood to get a boost from New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State is investing millions to help economic growth in Western New York.

Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin made a stop at the Broadway Market on Monday to announce a $10 million investment in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

The money comes from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The program is intended to improve downtown neighborhoods across the state.

Buffalo city leaders call the initiative, “game changing”.

“This $10 million will help transform the Broadway Market, the Central Terminal, small businesses in the Broadway-Fillmore area, the streetscape in this area of the City of Buffalo,” Buffalo mayor Byron Brown said. “So what you see now will be dramatically different in a few years in this area of the city.”

The state also announced Monday that it’s investing $10 million into the City of North Tonawanda.