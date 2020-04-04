Broadway Market still open to serve during Easter season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Broadway Market is offering curbside pickup for customers to get their supplies in time for Easter.

The Easter season is typically a big time for the market, but with the coronavirus pandemic, business owners are hurting.



The co-owner of the vendor “We r Nuts” Pearl Omphalius says she’s terrified of what the pandemic is doing to her business. She had to lay off employees and is now unsure of what easter sales will look like for the market.

“There would have been flocks of people. We would have been just inundated with sales and that’s what carries us through the rest of the year for staying us in this location. Ninety percent of our business is done out on the road so ninety percent of our business is being canceled because of COVID-19.

The market is still open for customers to walk around but is limiting the number of people who can enter at a time. They’ve also started an online store where people can put in orders up to one day in advance.