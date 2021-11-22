Buffalo Bills’ John Feliciano goes on the offensive against hunger by giving out Thanksgiving meals with West Herr

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – One of the biggest players on the Buffalo Bills is paying it forward this holiday season.

On Monday night, offensive lineman John Feliciano teamed up with West Herr to give out 300 Thanksgiving meals. This happened at the Belle Center on Maryland Street.

Feliciano says this event is especially important for kids in the community.

“Being a kid growing up with not a lot, meals are important, just to have some kind of normalcy in the kids lives, during the holidays – it goes a long way,” Feliciano said.

Feliciano has been helping children in Western New York all year.

He’s also donated 500 backpacks to local students this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now