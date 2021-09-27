Buffalo Bills’ Jordan Poyer speaks to local youth about his battle with addiction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills safety Jordan Poyer spoke to local children about his battle with addiction Monday night.

He showed the documentary about his life at Kids Escaping Drugs on Harlem Road.

Poyer says he was an alcoholic for seven years before finally giving up the bottle.

He wants children to know that it’s okay to reach out for help when you’re struggling.



“I just want to help them as any way possible,” Poyer said. “My main message before the documentary was it’s okay to ask for help. I’m going to be here for them. We all just need some light in our lives to encourage us to keep going you know?”

Monday night was Poyer’s second time speaking to the children at Kids Escaping Drugs.