ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills need the 12th man to help with shoveling ahead of the Jets game this Sunday.

They’re calling on anyone 18 and up to start shoveling Friday morning at the stadium.

You can make $15 an hour, receive gift cards to Wegmans, and a hot meal.

Shovelers are asked to park in Lot 6 And go to the Jani-King office trailer.

