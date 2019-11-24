Buffalo Bills player joins those in need at community dinner that’s ‘Rooted in Love’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are lots of full stomachs after the second annual ‘Let’s Eat Together’ Community Dinner, hosted by Rooted in Love. The pre-Thanksgiving feast was open to anyone, and held at Elim Christian Fellowship Church in Buffalo. And a special guest from the Bills organization made an appearance too.

“We’re going to have a good time,” Tesha Parker said, the founder of Rooted in Love. “We’re going to feed people in need, and just help people out.”

Parker started Rooted in Love in 2018 after her grandmother, Louise Fitzgerald, passed away. Fitzgerald loved helping those in need.

“My grandmother used to take in people who were homeless and in need, so I started Rooted in Love in 2018, and when I started it, I decided to move it into my grandparent’s actual home.”

Every week, the organization helps those in need out of that house in Buffalo. If people need food, hygiene products, clothing or a hot shower, they can go there for any of it… no questions asked.

And at the community dinner, the giving didn’t stop at the dinner table. People were given fresh produce and hygiene products to take home for free as well.

People at the event also got to meet a familiar face: Buffalo Bills Offensive Tackle, Dion Dawkins.

“I was raised in a household to always help,” Dawkins said.” My mom and dad, I think, have done a great job.”

Dawkins helped raise $5,000 for Rooted in Love at his Shnow Gala earlier this month. And since then, he said teammates and coaches have dropped off clothing and other items to the house. Because when one person gives, it almost feels infectious… and the roots grow deeper and deeper.

“It makes me happy,” Parker said, looking at the room of happy people. “My grandma would be really proud, she would love this.”

For Christmas, Rooted in Love does even more for the community. Along with food, hygiene products and fresh produce, they give hundreds of toys to those in need as well.