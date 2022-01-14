Buffalo-born singer-songwriter Eric Van Houten returns to the Queen City for an album release party

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Singer-songwriter Eric Van Houten has been living and playing in Nashville, Tenn. for the past eight years – but the born-and-bred Buffalonian hasn’t forgotten his roots.

Van Houten graduated from West Seneca West High School and kicked off his career by opening WYRK concerts and playing country nights at local bars like the Armor Tap Inn.

Since shifting to playing original music, he has toured with big names in country music, including Jake Owens, Chase Rice, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Van Houten in town now to release his new album, “Dreamers”, in a two-night engagement at Forbes Theater, 512 Pearl St.

He played an album release party at the theater Thursday night, and he has another show coming up there tonight. Tickets are $20 GA and $35 balcony, and you can buy them here. Doors are at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Although he’s been residing in the Music City for the better part of a decade, the Queen City still has his back.

“The Buffalo community is just insane,” Van Houten said. “I look back now, and I’m not shocked at all that people got behind me and supported me because I’m from here, but I’m grateful that they actually liked the music, too. That’s why I love this place.”

Van Houten describes “Dreamers” as a “roller coaster ride”, with songs influenced by different genres.

“We let every song speak for itself, which has been a cool experience,” he explained.

You can find “Dreamers” on all music streaming platforms.