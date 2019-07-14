Buffalo boy gets surprise birthday from firefighters

Buffalo Firefighters went above and beyond Sunday to help a six-year-old boy who recently lost his home in a fire.

Earlier this week, flames ripped through a home on Frankfort Avenue,the night before Erick Hill’s birthday.



The Buffalo Fire Commissioner along with Engine 33 decided to throw Erick a birthday party.



Members of the Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282 pooled their resources to throw the party, and the Buffalo Peacemakers helped collect presents for the big day.

Erick’s mom Jamia Jones says she’s grateful for the support from the community.

Along with the party, Erick was named an honorary firefighter.

Click here if you would like to donate to the Jones family.