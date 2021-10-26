Buffalo City Mission partners with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield to reduce hospital readmission rate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo City Mission is announcing a new partnership to help the city’s homeless.

The shelter is now working with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield for its recuperative care unit.

The main goal is to decrease the re-admission rate to local hospitals

Right now, someone who is homeless is four times more likely to end up back in a hospital, within a month of being released.

The city mission also hopes the recuperative care unit will help lead people to a stable and healthy lifestyle.

People in the program will get access to continued medical help and transitional programs.

