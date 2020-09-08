Buffalo City School District experiencing problems with online remote learning system

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Glitches and error messages filled the first part of the day for remote learners at the Buffalo Public Schools. Many students and teachers were not able to access the school’s website or learning platform.

“Teachers couldn’t get on, parents couldn’t get on. We’re also hearing that parents still don’t have laptops especially in the early grades Pre-K, kindergarten, first grade they don’t have their laptops yet, said Phil Rumore, president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation.

Buffalo Public Schools representative says there were two issues — one was a general problem with their website and the other was a problem with their learning platform called Schoology.

The district says they don’t know how many students were affected. They say the issue seems to be stabilized, but not eliminated.

“So they are able to connect, but we still have some sporadic residual issues that are popping up that we are addressing, not only individually, but also holistically from the system level,” said a BPS tech officer.

The district says they will have no idea if it will happen again tomorrow.

Just confirmed with the Buffalo City School District, they are having technical difficulties with the district's online learning system. District officials say it will be fixed soon. No time frame given. @news4buffalo — Angelica A. Morrison (@amorrisonWIVB4) September 8, 2020

