Buffalo Common Council president Darius Pridgen announces he has COVID-19

(WIVB) – Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen is one of the latest people to reveal he’s fighting coronavirus.



He made the announcement on his Facebook Sunday. He said his biggest concern is a pre-existing condition. Half of his right lung was removed during a previous surgery.

Pridgen says he’s getting better, but he wants people to understand you really don’t know who is fighting the virus. Pridgen plans on giving regular updates throughout his recovery on Facebook live. He also plans to still run the council meeting remotely starting Tuesday.

Watch Pridgen’s message here: