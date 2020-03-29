Coronavirus
Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
More than 66,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed in NY Niagara County officials provide an update on local COVID-19 cases
Closings
There are currently 332 active closings. Click for more details.

Buffalo Common Council president Darius Pridgen announces he has COVID-19

Top Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen is one of the latest people to reveal he’s fighting coronavirus.

He made the announcement on his Facebook Sunday. He said his biggest concern is a pre-existing condition. Half of his right lung was removed during a previous surgery.

Pridgen says he’s getting better, but he wants people to understand you really don’t know who is fighting the virus. Pridgen plans on giving regular updates throughout his recovery on Facebook live. He also plans to still run the council meeting remotely starting Tuesday.

Watch Pridgen’s message here:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss