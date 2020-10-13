Buffalo to rename portion of Fillmore Avenue Black Lives Matter Way

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) The Buffalo Common Council voted to rename a portion of Fillmore Ave to Black Lives Matter Way Tuesday.
This comes after Buffalo teen Mekhi Edwards penned a two-page letter to the Common Council, asking that a city street be designated for Black Lives Matter back in June.
The street will run from Fillmore Avenue and Main Street to Fillmore and Seneca Street.
