Buffalo Common Council still searching for answers on armed bounty hunter case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo city lawmakers are still trying to find out the police department’s policies on how police officers interact with bounty hunters, following a two-part News 4 Investigates report on a midnight raid of two Buffalo families you saw first on News 4.



The Buffalo Common Council is still looking for answers on procedures and policies by the Buffalo Police Department when it comes to bounty hunters. A lawsuit has been filed against the city because of those practices.



The council met Tuesday to get more answers but weren’t able to get very far. Common Council President Darius Pridgen says they may need to move fast.

“I think we need the information and the reason I think we need the information is because this being the legislative body – if we need to create legislation or whatever needs to happen I think we need to do that sooner than later. I think there’s an urgency.”



The council decided to move this item into executive session. News 4 will continue to update you on-air and online as we learn more.