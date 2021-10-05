Buffalo Common Council supports state’s “Clean Slate” bill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Members of the Buffalo Common Council are throwing their support behind a state bill that would help give those with criminal records a second chance.

The Common Council approved a resolution in support of the Clean Slate Act on Tuesday.

The bill would seal and erase old conviction records.

Advocates say criminal records can keep people from landing jobs or buying a house

They believe this bill will open the door for more people to join the workforce.



The Clean Slate Bill has not passed in either the state Senate or Assembly.