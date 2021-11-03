Buffalo Common Council to hold public hearing on location of proposed new Bills stadium next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Next Tuesday, the Buffalo Common Council will hold a special public hearing to discuss the location of the proposed new Bills stadium.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the Common Council Chambers (65 Niagara Square).

On Tuesday, the ECDOH released the results of its study on a Bills stadium. The study recommends building a new stadium in either Orchard Park or somewhere in downtown Buffalo, and goes over the cost estimates for both.

The public is encouraged to attend and speak at the meeting.

For more information, call (716) 851-4186 or email jmonotur@buffalony.gov.