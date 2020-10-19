Buffalo community fridge aims to help fight food insecurity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A multicolored refrigerator on the corner of East Ferry Street is a source of healthy meals for Buffalo’s East Side community, and it’s all free of charge.

Buffalo Community Fridge is the brainchild of Jessie Reardon, who felt compelled to help the city during the pandemic where many people were losing homes and had no money to feed their families. Searching for ways to help, she found inspiration from a similar program on social media and the rest is history.

“I saw some things on Instagram and I thought wow Buffalo should have this,”Reardon said.

After securing a donated fridge, she set it up at the corner of East Ferry and Welker and started filling it with donated items.

“It’s crucial to have everyone come together and really have faith in one another and be excited to do things in the community again and really get people going about helping one another.”

Anyone can come get foods like eggs, butter, fresh fruit, and even frozen meals and the only rule is that you take what you need and leave behind what you don’t.

“This is a good thing because people who are hungry can stop and get food. Instead of asking for money to get it they can go right here,” said Rick Hunter, who lives in the area.

Reardon says she hopes others will follow suit and create a community fridge in their neighborhood.

“We’ve already had some people have interest in starting fridges so if you see a painted fridge on the side walk , stop by, take some stuff, if it’s dirty clean it, we can do this together.”

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.