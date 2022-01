BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo fire officials said Monday that the Buffalo Grand Hotel fire last week was arson.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Thursday in the ballroom and kitchen of the hotel caused about $3 million in damage.

The investigation is ongoing. We’ll have more information when it’s available.