Buffalo Fire open houses return this year for Fire Prevention Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – October is Fire Prevention Month.
Buffalo firefighters want to be sure everyone is prepared in case there’s a fire.
Mayor Brown and Fire Commissioner William Renaldo announced fire open houses will be back this year after being paused earlier in the pandemic.
They encourage families to visit fire stations during open houses and to not only develop an emergency plan, but also practice.
The open houses are as follows:
Monday, October 11
Engine 21
1229 Jefferson Avenue & Kingsley
5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 23
Engine 36
860 Hertel Avenue
9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Engine 2
376 Virginia & Elmwood
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Engine 4
939 Abbott Road & Hollywood
1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Engine 23
3226 Bailey Avenue
3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.