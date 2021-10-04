Buffalo Fire open houses return this year for Fire Prevention Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – October is Fire Prevention Month.

Buffalo firefighters want to be sure everyone is prepared in case there’s a fire.

Mayor Brown and Fire Commissioner William Renaldo announced fire open houses will be back this year after being paused earlier in the pandemic.

They encourage families to visit fire stations during open houses and to not only develop an emergency plan, but also practice.

The open houses are as follows:

Monday, October 11

Engine 21

1229 Jefferson Avenue & Kingsley

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 23

Engine 36

860 Hertel Avenue

9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Engine 2

376 Virginia & Elmwood

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Engine 4

939 Abbott Road & Hollywood

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.



Engine 23

3226 Bailey Avenue

3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.