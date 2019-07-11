Buffalo firefighter overwhelmed by heat during fire on east side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A firefighter collapsed from heat exhaustion while battling a fire on Frankfort Ave. on Buffalo’s east side.

The fire began on the second floor or attic area of the house sometime in the late morning hours.

All firefighters have come out of the house and are using defensive tactics to fight the fire.

The firefighter who was overheated was taken to ECMC. He has regained consciousness.

He has not been identified, but News 4 learned he is a first-year firefighter from Engine 22.