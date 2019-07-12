Buffalo Firefighters plan birthday party for young fire victim

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) There were only hours to go before Erick Hill’s 6th birthday party when flames ripped through his family’s home on Frankfort Avenue in Buffalo on Thursday, destroying his presents and most of the family’s belongings.

“Stories like that really hit home with our body and our membership,” said John Otto, vice president of the Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282, which is now teaming up with Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo to throw a birthday party for little Erick this Sunday at Engine 33 on Fillmore Avenue.

“We’re gonna bring the family in. We’re gonna show them what we do on a daily basis,” said Otto. “We’re gonna show him the apparatus and different parts of being a fireman. We’re also gonna have a little birthday party for him and we’re gonna shower him with some toys.”

“He’s gonna love it because he’s obsessed with firefighters,” said Jamia Jones, Erick’s mother. “If you ask him what he wants to be when he grows up, he’s either gonna say ‘a chicken nugget’, or a fireman.”

Lennie Lane and the Buffalo Peacemakers are also pitching in to facilitate donations for the family. “We want to make sure that it’s long term, making sure these families get the basic necessities they need. If it’s clothing, if it’s bedding, if it’s furniture, if it’s shows, we want to make sure that all happens. But we want to make sure it doesn’t just happen one time. We want to make sure that we stay with them long term, making sure that they get all of the things that they need.”

If you’d like to donate to the Jones family who lost everything in the fire on Frankfort Avenue, you can reach the Buffalo Peacemakers through Lennie Lane at (716)445-4053 or see a GoFundMe page for the family.

“I just want to say thank you. We appreciate everything,” said Jones.