The Buffalo History Museum is now accepting cryptocurrency donations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo History Museum is stepping into the future by accepting cryptocurrency donations.

Donors can now give to the museum using Bitcoin, Ethereum, or USD Coin. Crypto donations are still tax-deductible.

“This is another way in which we are using technology for good,” said Museum Executive Director Melissa Brown in a press release. “We know more and more people are interested in supporting not-for-profits through crypto giving and we are happy to provide them with this convenient option.”

The crypto giving support for the museum is being provided by every.org.

You can make a donation (cryptocurrency or cash) here.