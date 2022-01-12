Buffalo man pleads guilty to felony charge for firing illegal handgun outside of Allentown restaurant

(WIVB) – A 27-year-old Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to felony charges for firing a gun outside of an Allentown restaurant in June.

Tysheim R. Evans pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Evans was working in the kitchen of an Allen Street restaurant on June 6 when he got into an argument with a person outside and brandished an illegal handgun. Evans fired a shot at the ground, which ricocheted and hit two people, causing minor injuries.

The DA’s office says that the incident happened while Evans was out on bail for a separate criminal matter for possession of another illegal handgun.

He was initially arraigned on July 22 after being apprehended by Buffalo Police on July 21.

Evans is being held without bail on both cases and faces up to 22 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Feb. 17.