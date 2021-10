BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to rioting for tossing a burning laundry basket into a broken window at Buffalo City Hall in May 2020.

Courtland Renford, 22, faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s sentenced on Dec. 17.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross, Renford also participated in the looting and rioting of a 7-Eleven convenience store at Elmwood Avenue and Summer Street the same day and was captured on the store’s surveillance camera.