Buffalo man sentenced to 16 years in prison for shooting at Buffalo Police officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man is going to prison for 16 years after he fired a gun at Buffalo Police officers.

Robert McBride, 26, was sentenced to 16 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

McBride pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in October. He was sentenced on Tuesday as a second-time felony offender.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, McBride shot at police officers on Courtland Avenue in the city’s Kenfield neighborhood in April 2019. No officers were hurt.