Buffalo man sentenced to 16 years in prison for shooting at Buffalo Police officers

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man is going to prison for 16 years after he fired a gun at Buffalo Police officers.

Robert McBride, 26, was sentenced to 16 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

McBride pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in October. He was sentenced on Tuesday as a second-time felony offender.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, McBride shot at police officers on Courtland Avenue in the city’s Kenfield neighborhood in April 2019. No officers were hurt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now