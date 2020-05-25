Buffalo massage therapist talks new procedures to keep clients safe

(WIVB)–Amy Hartl practices massage therapy on Delaware Avenue. She says she’s looking forward to that day where her clients can walk through the doors, but she wants to make sure she’s doing everything she can to make sure the environment inside is as safe as possible.

“One of the things that people are going to have to take into account from massage therapy is how to make a room safe enough,”Hartl said.

Hartl has been practicing massage therapy for eight years. She says it will be challenging figuring out the best way to reopen since her practice requires close contact with her clients.



Some of the changes she’ll have in place include taking an hour between each session to properly sanitize.

Possibly wearing a PPE gown or change clothes between each session and reduce the number of blankets she’ll use.

“Taking off some of the layers, I have memory foam layers under this mattress that would need to come off so that I’m down to the vinyl table with just the sheet.”



Many of her clients have either recovered from cancer or are currently going through treatments, so she wants to be extra prepared.

“I haven’t decided how soon I’ll be coming back even once I’m allowed to because there are so many considerations.”

But when she finally does open back up she believes she’ll be ready.



“There’s no way to massage anyone less than 6 feet apart, haven’t figured that one out yet so I think it’s gonna be a matter of each therapist having to figure out what they’re comfortable with and also talking to our clients and making sure they are comfortable with a lot of the new ways we’re going to have to work.”

