Buffalo Museum of Science celebrates the moon landing

The Buffalo Museum of Science is celebrating 50 years since man first walked on the moon.



The museum offered two dollar admission Saturday, free planetarium shows and hands-on exhibits all about space.

Organizers say it’s all to inspire kids to become the next generation of space explorers and honor the role Western New York played in getting Americans to the moon.

“There are a great number of companies that were really instrumental in the fundamentals of aerospace engineering that came out of Western New York. They offered the basics of understanding the mechanics, the psychics of not only how we were going to get men to the moon, but most importantly how we were going to ensure they could come home safely,” said Marisa Wigglesworth president & ceo, the Buffalo Museum of Science.

The museum is also displaying a collection of photos showing what the building looked like back in 1969.