Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus’s “Open Streets” event honors National Bike to Work Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Today, Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus partnered with Reddy Bikeshare, Rebel Ride, GO Bike Buffalo and others to host their first “Open Streets” event in honor of National Bike to work day.

Biking is great for the environment as well as mental and physical health.

For the event, BNMC partnered with Independent Health in hopes to foster a health-conscious culture that encourages Western New Yorkers to stay actively mobile throughout May and beyond.

