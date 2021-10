NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper has completed another massive waterfront project – transforming the shoreline at North Tonawanda Botanical Gardens!

The almost $450,000 project has been in the works for about a year now.

A large portion of the botanical garden’s parking lot was uprooted and replaced it with manmade wetlands, trees and plants.

Officials tell News 4, this won’t just protect the shoreline, it will benefit the surrounding wildlife.