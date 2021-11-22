Buffalo pastor continues his Thanksgiving week tradition of living among the homeless

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo pastor is continuing a mission he has been on for 23 years.

From Monday until Saturday, Pastor Eric Johns from the Buffalo Dream Center is living among the homeless – eating in soup kitchens and sleeping outside.

This event is used to help those less fortunate, as well as raise awareness for Boxes of Love, a Christmas campaign with a goal of giving food to more than 3,000 families.

Pastor Johns says he’s learned a lot from this experience over the past two decades.



“I always tell people it’s not something I do its kid of become a part of who I am. I really though I would end this years a go, but we’ve kept on doing it, my sons weren’t even born when we first started, and now they’re a part of it,” he said. “It’s become kind of a tradition at Buffalo Dream Center.”

Pastor Johns’ sons will join him once again the week as they plan on taking over for their father one day.