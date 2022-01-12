Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra cancels this weekend’s performances due to COVID-19 concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has canceled its Friday and Saturday performances of “New World Symphony” due to growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Ticket holders for New World Symphony can exchange their tickets for a future 2021-2022 season performance scheduled through June.

Ticket holders can call the BPO Box Office at (716) 885-5000, or e-mail boxoffice@bpo.org.

